Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 244,667 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 463,536 shares.The stock last traded at $35.33 and had previously closed at $35.07.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBEF. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,796,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,308,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,470,000 after purchasing an additional 228,624 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,171,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 145,821 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,077,000.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

