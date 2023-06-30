Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.10

Shares of Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.28 ($0.02), with a volume of 4612131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

Xtract Resources Stock Down 5.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.75. The stock has a market cap of £10.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.31.

About Xtract Resources

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique; the Bushranger copper-gold project that comprises four exploration licenses totaling 501km2 and located in eastern central New South Wales, Australia; the Eureka copper-gold project comprising 345 hectares located in west of the Zambian Copperbelt district; and the Kalengwa copper project located in the North-western province of Zambia.

