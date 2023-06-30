YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS) Stock Price Down 2%

YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS – Free Report) shares dropped 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 201,056 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,196,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

YS Biopharma Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 million, a PE ratio of 1.75 and a beta of -0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YS. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of YS Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $1,864,000. Snow Lake Management LP bought a new position in shares of YS Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $2,899,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of YS Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $1,203,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of YS Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of YS Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $4,350,000. 49.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YS Biopharma Company Profile

YS Biopharma Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. It develops a proprietary PIKA immunomodulating technology platform and a series of preventive and therapeutic biologics targeting Rabies, Coronavirus, Hepatitis B, Influenza, and Shingles.

