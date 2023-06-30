Zacks Research Comments on McKesson Co.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for McKesson in a report issued on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.81 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.74. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $26.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q4 2025 earnings at $7.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $30.29 EPS.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS.

McKesson Price Performance

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MCK. Argus lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.83.

MCK opened at $420.88 on Friday. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $315.78 and a fifty-two week high of $421.95. The company has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $389.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.17.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.60%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,885,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,667 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,837 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $420,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $755,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $942,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 11.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

