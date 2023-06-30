Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells $749,664.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $749,664.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $222,262.56.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $210,140.32.

On Friday, May 12th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $205,949.12.

On Thursday, April 27th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $198,920.80.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $222,875.12.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

ZM stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,055,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,483. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 159.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of -0.23. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.45 and a fifty-two week high of $124.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.44.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.33%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

