107 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Bought by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Booking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,759.80.

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock opened at $2,700.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market cap of $99.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,642.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,478.58. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,786.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. Booking’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.