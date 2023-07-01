1,100 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Acquired by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.9% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,610 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Navalign LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.6% during the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 99,297 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,985,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 36.2% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $204.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 45.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.