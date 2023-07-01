1,311 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Bought by Blossom Wealth Management

Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after buying an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,370,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after acquiring an additional 804,708 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $173.39 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

