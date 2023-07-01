1,375 Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Acquired by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avery Dennison Stock Up 2.3 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.88.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $171.80 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $157.28 and a 52-week high of $204.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Stories

