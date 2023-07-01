1,458 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Bought by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor stock opened at $164.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The company has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.83.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUE. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

