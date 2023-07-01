1irstGold Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $5.28 Million (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. 1irstGold has a total market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $3,185.57 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One 1irstGold token can now be bought for about $65.25 or 0.00213376 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1irstGold Profile

1irstGold launched on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

