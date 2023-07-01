24,973 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Acquired by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,000. Etsy comprises about 2.5% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Etsy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Etsy from $161.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Etsy from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Etsy from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.04.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $84.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.53 and a 200-day moving average of $110.91. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.70 and a 1-year high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $1,987,630.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,872.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at $894,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $1,987,630.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,872.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,396 shares of company stock valued at $10,749,536 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

