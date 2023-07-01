2,723 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Bought by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 0.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in Nutrien by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien stock opened at $59.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.66. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $102.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.43). Nutrien had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTR shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Nutrien from $82.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Nutrien from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.16.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

