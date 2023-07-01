330 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.47.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $867.43 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $741.98 and its 200-day moving average is $648.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.39 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

