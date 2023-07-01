3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 25,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $568,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 15,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $1,703,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $100.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $92.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.30. The company has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

