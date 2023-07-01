3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 81.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,678 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in 3M by 1,538.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,087,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332,980. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $152.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.