40,800 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Purchased by FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000. Citigroup makes up approximately 0.4% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Citigroup by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 49,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 45,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 125,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE C opened at $46.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average of $47.62.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 28.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

