4,510 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Acquired by SimpliFi Inc.

SimpliFi Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $460,136,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,828,000 after buying an additional 4,884,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,880,000 after buying an additional 1,438,196 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,446,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,329,000 after buying an additional 1,365,359 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

