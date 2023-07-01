4,915 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Bought by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 36,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $52.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.08. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $52.59.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

