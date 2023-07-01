5,498 Shares in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Bought by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 197,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 23,653 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PHO opened at $56.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $44.72 and a 52-week high of $56.57.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.1161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

