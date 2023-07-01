63,680 Shares in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Purchased by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 560,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,530,000 after acquiring an additional 160,570 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,068,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 166,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 83,141 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,130,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after acquiring an additional 626,681 shares during the period. Finally, Snow Lake Capital HK Ltd lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Snow Lake Capital HK Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE EDU opened at $39.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 0.60. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $46.74.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $754.15 million during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

