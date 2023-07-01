7,792 Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Acquired by Carr Financial Group Corp

Carr Financial Group Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

PPLT stock opened at $83.65 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $76.09 and a 52-week high of $104.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.46.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

