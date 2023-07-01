7Pixels Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last week, 7Pixels has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One 7Pixels token can now be purchased for approximately $2.11 or 0.00006897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 7Pixels has a market capitalization of $34.16 million and $3,857.14 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

7Pixels Profile

7Pixels was first traded on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.10655977 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,889.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

