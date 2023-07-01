AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.33.

SKFRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

AB SKF (publ) Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SKFRY opened at $17.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.31. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $20.76.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, thin section bearing, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

