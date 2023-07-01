ABCMETA (META) Price Reaches $0.0000

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $3.03 million and $725.42 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00021128 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014173 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,590.39 or 0.99998206 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00003057 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,354.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

