Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the May 31st total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 45.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

AOD opened at $8.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.12. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $8.70.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%.

