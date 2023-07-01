abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Shares of abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 175.71 ($2.23).

ABDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 160 ($2.03) to GBX 210 ($2.67) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.73) price objective on shares of abrdn in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

abrdn Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of abrdn stock opened at GBX 218.20 ($2.77) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -808.15, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.28. abrdn has a 52-week low of GBX 131.04 ($1.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 237 ($3.01). The company has a quick ratio of 24.97, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 209.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 206.74.

About abrdn

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

