Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Cut by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 2.4% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Accenture by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Accenture Trading Up 0.0 %

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,230 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN opened at $308.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.76.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.93%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

