Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 31.77% and a negative net margin of 41.86%. The firm had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Accolade updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Accolade Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $13.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 7,622 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $105,259.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,029,341.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert N. Cavanaugh sold 2,511 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $34,676.91. Following the transaction, the president now owns 163,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,257,631.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,025 shares of company stock worth $329,804 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Accolade by 3.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Accolade by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Accolade by 9.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Accolade by 10.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Accolade by 7.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACCD. Bank of America raised Accolade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Accolade from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Accolade to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accolade from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.31.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

