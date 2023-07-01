Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Lowered to “Market Perform” at JMP Securities

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adicet Bio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.17.

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACET opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. Adicet Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $104.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $1,828,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,685,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,882,191.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,833,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,143,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,104,000 after acquiring an additional 700,362 shares in the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at about $12,163,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 14.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,003,000 after acquiring an additional 260,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 311.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,958,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,409 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Further Reading

