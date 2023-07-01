Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,155 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,380 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,779,668,000 after acquiring an additional 146,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,124,296,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,194,412,000 after purchasing an additional 123,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Adobe Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $5.22 on Friday, hitting $488.99. 3,096,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,054,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $518.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $411.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.34. The company has a market cap of $222.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

