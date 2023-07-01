Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Position Reduced by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 6,918.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,249,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.80. 1,890,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,167. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.04 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.28 and a 200 day moving average of $68.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $556,101.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,993.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.