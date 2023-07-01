Aion (AION) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $168.46

Aion (AION) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last week, Aion has traded 164.9% higher against the US dollar. Aion has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $168.46 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00174288 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00051350 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00030674 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00012481 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003326 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.