Airlie Australian Share Fund (Managed Fund) (ASX:AASF) Declares Final Dividend of $0.07

Airlie Australian Share Fund (Managed Fund) (ASX:AASF – Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, June 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Airlie Australian Share Fund (Managed Fund)’s previous final dividend of $0.05.
Airlie Australian Share Fund (Managed Fund) Stock Performance
