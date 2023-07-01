Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Short Interest Update

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Aisin Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of Aisin stock opened at $30.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.99. Aisin has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
About Aisin
