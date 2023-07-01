Algorand Market Cap Tops $900.50 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 1st. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $900.50 million and $48.63 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00042369 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00030703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013692 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,382,549,690 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

