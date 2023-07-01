ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $54.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $63.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded ALLETE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ALLETE currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.67.

NYSE ALE opened at $57.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.43. ALLETE has a one year low of $47.77 and a one year high of $67.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ALLETE by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ALLETE in the first quarter worth about $1,252,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in ALLETE by 11.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

