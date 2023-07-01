Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW) Short Interest Update

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the May 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Star Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Alpha Star Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALSAW opened at $0.01 on Friday. Alpha Star Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

Alpha Star Acquisition Company Profile

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

