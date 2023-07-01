alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Trading Down 0.8%

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX – Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €5.06 ($5.50) and last traded at €5.06 ($5.50). 716 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 583,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.10 ($5.54).

alstria office REIT Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $897.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of €6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

About alstria office REIT

(Free Report)

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.