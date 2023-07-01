AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.46.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALA shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$35.50 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.
Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$23.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$23.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.00. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$21.25 and a 12 month high of C$30.32.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
