AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.46.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALA shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$35.50 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$23.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$23.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.00. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$21.25 and a 12 month high of C$30.32.

AltaGas Announces Dividend

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.82 billion. AltaGas had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 8.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.8834154 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

AltaGas Company Profile

(Free Report

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.