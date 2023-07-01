América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,585 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 128.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.82.

América Móvil Dividend Announcement

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. América Móvil had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMX. Citigroup downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. New Street Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, América Móvil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

América Móvil Profile

(Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Articles

