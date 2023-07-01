American Century Quality Preferred ETF (QPFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.27 on July 7th

American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2656 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.49. 18,020 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average is $35.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Quality Preferred ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QPFF. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 65,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

About American Century Quality Preferred ETF

The American Century Quality Preferred ETF (QPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in preferred securities issued by US and non-US companies of varied maturities. QPFF was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

