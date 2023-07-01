Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 81.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,506 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.04.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $194.81 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

