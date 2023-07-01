Analysts Set Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Target Price at $82.33

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on GGG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $228,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,790.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $228,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,790.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 15,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $1,198,044.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,089.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,358 shares of company stock worth $5,367,802 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Graco by 102,901.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Graco by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,018 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter worth $116,116,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Graco by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,868,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,231,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Graco by 626.8% in the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,643,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,574 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $86.34 on Friday. Graco has a twelve month low of $56.76 and a twelve month high of $86.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.87 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Graco’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graco will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

