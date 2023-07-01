Analysts Set PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Target Price at $70.79

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.79.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $77.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $79.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.30.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

