Analysts Set Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Price Target at $31.46

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.46.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gary Mick bought 5,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $156,807.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,104.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,812 shares of company stock worth $314,908. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 18,491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $771,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

SIX stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 2.18. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.90.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $142.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.49 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

