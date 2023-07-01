Analyzing American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) & Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF)

Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF – Free Report) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.4% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Irish Residential Properties REIT and American Homes 4 Rent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Irish Residential Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A American Homes 4 Rent 21.69% 4.62% 2.74%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Irish Residential Properties REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Homes 4 Rent 0 7 9 0 2.56

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Irish Residential Properties REIT and American Homes 4 Rent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Irish Residential Properties REIT presently has a consensus target price of $1.45, suggesting a potential upside of 37.44%. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus target price of $36.30, suggesting a potential upside of 2.40%. Given Irish Residential Properties REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Irish Residential Properties REIT is more favorable than American Homes 4 Rent.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Irish Residential Properties REIT and American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Irish Residential Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Homes 4 Rent $1.49 billion 8.60 $273.14 million $0.87 40.75

American Homes 4 Rent has higher revenue and earnings than Irish Residential Properties REIT.

Summary

American Homes 4 Rent beats Irish Residential Properties REIT on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Irish Residential Properties REIT

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (together with IRES Residential Properties Limited & IRES Fund Management Limited, the "Group") is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust that is focused on acquiring, holding, managing and developing investments primarily focused on private residential rental accommodations in Ireland. The Group currently owns 3,915 apartments and houses for private rental in Dublin and Cork with an additional 91 units due for delivery before the end of H1 2022 under pre-purchase contracts and a further 44 units in 2023. The Company has a further 61 units currently under construction directly on owned sites due in H1 2022 and has planning approval to develop an additional 543 residential units on its existing sites. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator and build-to-rent developer. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country. In recent years, we've been named one of Fortune's 2022 Best Workplaces in Real Estate, a 2023 Great Place to Work, a 2022 Top U.S. Homebuilder by Builder100, one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 and America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023 by Newsweek and Statista Inc., and a Top ESG Regional Performer by Sustainalytics. As of March 31, 2023, we owned nearly 59,000 single-family properties in the Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and Mountain West regions of the United States.

