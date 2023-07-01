Analyzing FBC (FBCD) and Its Competitors

FBC (OTCMKTS:FBCD – Free Report) is one of 27 public companies in the “Apparel Retail” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare FBC to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FBC and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FBC 0 0 0 0 N/A FBC Competitors 155 504 695 7 2.41

As a group, “Apparel Retail” companies have a potential upside of 294.84%. Given FBC’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FBC has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FBC N/A N/A 0.00 FBC Competitors $1.63 billion $101.56 million 697.52

This table compares FBC and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

FBC’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than FBC. FBC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of FBC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of shares of all “Apparel Retail” companies are owned by institutional investors. 68.4% of FBC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.1% of shares of all “Apparel Retail” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FBC and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FBC N/A N/A N/A FBC Competitors 0.77% 13.96% 6.98%

Summary

FBC peers beat FBC on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

About FBC



FBC Holding, Inc. markets and sells streetwear clothing, headwear, and accessories for high school students in the United States. It offers shirts, jackets, hoodies, crewnecks, sweatpants, hats, and beanies under the FormRunner Apparel brand name. The company sells its product through 2 retail locations located in Scottsdale, Arizona, as well as through the online store FormRunnerApparel.com. FBC Holding, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

