Analyzing Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HBGRF) & Its Rivals

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Free Report) is one of 145 publicly-traded companies in the “Specialty Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Competitors 930 3258 4300 43 2.41

As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 15.25%. Given Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A 49.92 Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Competitors $4.01 billion $311.69 million 661.87

This table compares Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Competitors -17.23% 1.48% 0.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.8% of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft rivals beat Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft

(Free Report)

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture, sale, and dealing of printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments. It offers printing machines, including digital, offset, narrow web, screen, and inline-flexo printing, as well as remarketed equipment; and finishing equipment comprising cutting, die-cutting and embossing, folding, inspection, folding carton gluing, hot foil stamping, and shingled folding. The company also provides technical services, such as installation and relocation, maintenance, service parts and repair, VLF second life, and color management services; training and consulting services; and remote services. In addition, it offers financial services; and consumables, such as plates, films, chemicals, flexo, proofing, glues, digital and analog engraving, blankets, inks, dampening rollers, coatings, varnishes, blankets, rollers, pressroom chemicals, cutting knives, banderoles, ink duct foils, wash-up cloths and spray powders, dispersion glues, binding glues, stitching wires and sealing threads, and folding carton gluing supplies. Further, the company provides software solutions. The company was formerly known as Schnellpressenfabrik AG Heidelberg and changed its name to Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in 1967. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1850 and is based in Heidelberg, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.