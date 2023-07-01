Analyzing QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ) and iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Free Report) and iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

QHSLab has a beta of -1.28, meaning that its stock price is 228% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iRhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QHSLab and iRhythm Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QHSLab $1.24 million 1.08 -$1.00 million N/A N/A iRhythm Technologies $410.92 million 7.74 -$116.15 million ($3.47) -30.06

Profitability

QHSLab has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iRhythm Technologies.

This table compares QHSLab and iRhythm Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QHSLab -80.44% -605.51% -49.98% iRhythm Technologies -24.34% -43.22% -23.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for QHSLab and iRhythm Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QHSLab 0 0 1 0 3.00 iRhythm Technologies 0 2 8 0 2.80

iRhythm Technologies has a consensus price target of $151.40, indicating a potential upside of 45.13%. Given iRhythm Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iRhythm Technologies is more favorable than QHSLab.

Summary

iRhythm Technologies beats QHSLab on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QHSLab

QHSLab, Inc., a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine. In addition, the company provides quality health score lab expert system (QHSLab), a cloud-based SaaS system, which provides physicians and healthcare organizations with the ability to capture and store patient information electronically in a secure database; and distributes AllergiEnd, a diagnostic related product and allergen immunotherapy treatments to primary care physicians. Its products are designed to promote prevention, early detection, management, and reversal of chronic diseases. The company was formerly known as USA Equities Corp. and changed its name to QHSLab, Inc. in April 2022. QHSLab, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Medical License Factory, LLC. QHSLab, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias. The company's Zio XT and AT monitors, a single-use, wire-free, and wearable patch-based biosensors, records patient's heartbeats and ECG data. It has a development collaboration agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC to develop various next-generation atrial fibrillation screening, detection, or monitoring products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

